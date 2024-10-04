Casetify's Evangelion collection returns for Evangelion Day

Casetify is bringing back the accessories based on Neon Genesis Evangelion that it originally launched in 2023, giving you another chance to grab one or two cases for your Apple devices. The crown jewel of the collection is perhaps the collectible case for the AirPods Pro and Pro 2, which was designed to look like the head of Evangelion Unit-01. It opens from the back to reveal a removable inner case that provides another layer of protection. You could also just carry the inner case if the Unit-01 head is a bit too bulky to fit in your bag or if you want to keep it pristine.

In addition, the collection features cases for iPhones and iPads, including all iPhone 16 models, with photos of Eva pilots, as well as typography highlighting key terms from the anime series. Casetify says its cases aren't just for collection purposes, though, and can actually protect your devices with their impact-resistant design. There's also a MagSafe charger with a cord that resembles Evangelion units' umbilical cables, as well as other MagSafe-compatible accessories. The collection is now available from Casetify's Co-Lab page, its Co-Lab app and its physical studio locations. Take note that some of these items sold out quickly the first time around, especially the AirPods case which Casetify called a "sought-after item."

Casetify