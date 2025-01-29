Garmin says it has fixed the blue triangle boot error that was bricking some devices

A day after the plight of Garmin users whose devices have been stuck in a boot error gained media attention, the company says it has found a solution. "We have resolved the underlying issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start up screen," a Garmin spokesperson told Engadget, pointing us to a support page the company recently updated. Unfortunately, if your wearable or cycling computer is displaying a "blue triangle of death," the potential fix may involve losing some data in the process.

Depending on the device, Garmin says a factory reset is required. In other cases, you may only need to reset the power on your wearable and sync it with either the Garmin Connect app on your phone or via Garmin Express on a PC. Garmin has provided additional troubleshooting information for those with devices that are still malfunctioning after a power reset, with the required steps varying by product line.

For instance, in the case of the company's popular Forerunner family of running watches, you'll need to power off your device, then press down and hold the Start/Stop and Back buttons until you hear a beep. At that point, release the Start/Stop button, but continue holding the Back button until you hear a second beep. Your watch will then display Garmin's language selection screen. If it was previously paired with your phone, you'll need to remove the device from your Bluetooth settings before you can continue the reset process.

If it's been a while since you've synced your watch, Garmin warns a factory reset will result in the loss of some data, including information relating to Garmin Wallet, Connect IQ content such as watch faces and, most notably, Body Battery insights. However, once you sync your device with Garmin Connect, most (if not all) of that data should be restored.