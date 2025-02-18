Someone squeezed an iPhone SE 3 into a Nokia Lumia 1020, and it looks amazing

The Nokia Lumia 1020 is back, well, sort of. An enterprising tech enthusiast (and Redditor) has stuffed the innards of an Apple iPhone SE 3 into a Lumia 1020 case to create something called the "NokiApple LumiPhone 1020 SE." This is a fully-functioning smartphone that, more importantly, looks really awesome.

It's more than just an iPhone SE wrapped in a Lumia case. Redditor OceanDepth95028 kicked the project up a few notches by ensuring that the iPhone internals work with a fingerprint reader on the back of the device. They also added a custom SIM card slot and made the Lightning port look like a micro-USB port, as originally reported by 9to5Mac .

Modder fits a 2022 iPhone into a 2013 Lumia 1020 body. Everything inside the device is from the 2022 iPhone SE 3, the last iPhone with rounded edges and a physical home button. "The only aspect from the 1020 is the outer shell and display glass." https://t.co/jdMcf7LjCK pic.twitter.com/9FfPixbmsz — Antonio Vieira Santos (@AkwyZ) February 17, 2025

Not only does this phone function, it even supports 5G. It also receives OTA updates, which makes sense considering that it's, essentially, a working iPhone SE 3. The maker had to move some buttons around to get everything to fit and they took liberties with the camera button, which can now act as a volume key switch or a shutter button.

The iPhone SE 3 uses the A15 Bionic chip, so this frankenphone is capable of running modern apps. The gadget's designer says, despite being a one-off project, this device could be used as an everyday smartphone. The only caveats? The Redditor couldn't get Apple Pay or wireless charging to work. But still, look at this thing! It's very pretty, thanks to the design of the original Lumia 1020.

after all these years, the nokia lumia 1020 remains one of the most beautifully designed phones ever pic.twitter.com/mez6eXFDbM — keshav (@keshavchan) January 27, 2025