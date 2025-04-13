iPad software will reportedly get more Mac-like with the iPadOS 19 redesign

Apple is said to be readying some big improvements for iPadOS that could bring it more in line with macOS. According to Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter, Apple's iPadOS 19 will "focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac." It won't quite be macOS for iPad, but Gurman notes that "the changes will likely go far enough" to please those users who are looking to get more out of the tablet's software.

It's expected to arrive later this year. Chances are we'll hear all about it at WWDC 2025 , which Apple has set for the second week of June. This year is rumored to be bringing some major changes to iOS and macOS as well, as Gurman previously reported . It all reportedly comes as part of Apple's push to make its software look more consistent across its devices.