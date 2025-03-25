Apple schedules WWDC 2025 for June 9-13

Apple announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference will be on June 9-13. The company is usually consistent with its event timing, so Tim Cook will probably take the stage to start the keynote on June 9 at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

We've already heard that iOS 19 and macOS 16 will be sporting new looks, so expect a focus on the latest software changes. And there's no way we won't be getting more Apple Intelligence updates. It was a core part of the iOS 18.3 update that rolled out at the start of the year and Apple has had struggles with some of the AI-powered features, particularly its notification summaries. One thing we don't anticipate seeing is the long-awaited update to Siri that will offer more personalization, also courtesy of Apple Intelligence. That project hit a delay in March and, no matter how hard we might hope otherwise, it seems unlikely the issues will all be resolved by June.

Although the keynote is happening in-person at Apple Park, the rest of WWDC will take place online and is free for developers to attend.