When does the new iPhone 16 come out? Here's everything we know

Sorry, but you won't be getting your hands on the iPhone 16 immediately after the Apple event.

This is last year's iPhone 15 Pro. We don't expect a radical redesign for the new models. (Apple)

It's that time of year again – Apple is set to debut its latest lineup of the iPhone 16 models at its iPhone event next week on Monday, Sept. 9. And if you plan to upgrade your phone next week, don't immediately rush to the Apple Store when the event ends because the new iPhones won't be available to buy yet.

Apple is pretty consistent when it comes to releasing their new products and we don't expect that to change this year. We'll tell you when we expect Apple to release the iPhone 16 after its event. We'll also let you know when you can expect to download iOS 18 – Apple's latest software – on your current iPhone.

Want to follow along with us during Apple’s big event? Here's how to watch the iPhone 16 announcement. (We’ll post our liveblog link closer to the event start time.)

When can I buy the new iPhone 16?

While we won't have a set date for when the iPhone 16 will become available until the iPhone event on Monday, we can predict the date based on Apple's past consistency. Here’s what we expect:

Monday, Sept. 9: Apple’s official event (confirmed)

Friday, Sept. 13: Preorders open

Week of Sept. 16: iOS 18 available for download

Friday, Sept. 20: New iPhones and other devices in stores

Again, aside from the confirmed announcement event, these dates are only speculation based on Apple's previous iPhone release history. For instance, Apple generally opens preorders the Friday following the iPhone event. So if Apple follows its previous cadence, you'll be able to preorder an iPhone 16 on Friday, Sept. 13. Likewise, if Apple keeps the same schedule as the past, that would mean the iPhone 16 will officially be available to buy on Friday, Sept. 20.

How about new Apple Watch and AirPods products expected to be announced alongside the presumed new iPhone 16 series? Generally, they also follow the same dates, but there have been some delays in the past. It’s entirely possible that one or more of these expected products could hit stores in later weeks – possibly even as late as October.

When can I download the new iOS 18?

If you're not planning to buy the new iPhone 16, you'll still have the option to make your older iPhone similar with the new iOS 18 update – assuming your iPhone is eligible. (Nearly all models introduced in the past six years are.)

While Apple won't announce when it'll release iOS 18 to the public until its event, we can again speculate based on the past. The newest software will be available the week after the event – at earliest, that would be Monday, Sept. 16, though it's possible it won't become available until mid-week.

We'll update with the official dates for new hardware and software after Apple announces them on Monday.