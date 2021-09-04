'Monster Hunter Rise' heads to PC on January 12th

After debuting on Nintendo Switch toward the start of the year, Monster Hunter Rise is finally making its way to PC. The latest entry in Capcom’s much-loved action RPG series will make the jump to Steam on January 12th, 2022, the publisher announced on Thursday.

It looks like PC fans can look forward to a thoughtful port. Not only will the Windows release include all previously available content for the title, but Capcom has also promised it will allow you to play the game at 4K with an unlocked framerate and on widescreen monitors. Additionally, the PC version will feature optimized keyboard and mouse controls and much sharper textures than you’ll find on the Switch release. Lastly, Monster Hunter Rise’s upcoming Sunbreak expansion will arrive on both Switch and PC sometime in the summer of 2022.

Ahead of the game’s January 12th release date, Capcom will release a Steam demo of Monster Hunter Rise on October 13th. It will include all 14 weapons types found in the final game, allowing players to get a good sense of what Rise is all about.