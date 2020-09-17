Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mophie

Mophie's latest portable battery pack has a flip-out Apple Watch charger

It revealed three new wireless charging stations designed for Apple devices.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Mophie powerstation all-in-one
Mophie

Mophie has unveiled its latest slate of wireless charging devices, which are primarily designed for Apple products. The $140 portable Powerstation all-in-one could come in handy while you’re on the move. It has an 8,000mAh battery that can charge four devices at once. You can power up your gizmos via a wireless charging surface, USB-A and USB-C ports and a flip-out magnetic charger for your (possibly brand new) Apple Watch.

Mophie powerstation all-in-one
Mophie

You’ll be able to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time on the $140 3-in-1 wireless charging stand with a dedicated spot for each item. If your iPhone case is less than 3mm thick, you might not have to take it off to charge your phone wirelessly on the stand. The $100 2-in-1 wireless charging stand loses the space for AirPods, but it can still charge up to three devices simultaneously as it has a USB-A port.

Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging stand
Mophie

