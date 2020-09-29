Latest in Gear

Image credit: Motorola

Motorola's redesigned 5G Razr goes on sale October 2nd

Snap one up early, and you'll get a hefty discount.
Chris Velazco, @chrisvelazco
23m ago
Motorola Razr 5G
Motorola

On paper at least, the new 5G-friendly Razr is a big improvement over the one we reviewed earlier this year, and it's set to hit store shelves very soon. Motorola confirmed today that its revamped foldable will go on sale on October 2nd — you'll be able to pick one up from Best Buy, B&H, Amazon, and Motorola for $1,200 instead of the usual $1,400 for a while, or from carrier partners AT&T and T-Mobile.

That discount, while temporary, makes the new Razr a lot more palatable to people thinking about embracing a foldable phone. And certainly doesn't hurt that phone has been upgraded dramatically compared to its disappointing predecessor. The Snapdragon 710 Motorola used in that first model is gone, replaced by the very capable Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage (For those keep tracking, that's twice as much storage as you got with the original Razr.) Throw in a new 48-megapixel main camera, more flexible software and that vaunted sub-6 5G support, and you've got a foldable that seems a lot more practical than Moto's last one.

We're using the word "practical" somewhat loosely here — the specs suggest you won't see a huge difference in performance between this phone and one that costs around $700. Then again, Motorola has always been clear that the Razr is more premium than powerful, and that it shouldn't be held to the same demanding, flagship standards that similarly priced devices are. To that, we say: Yeah, fair enough. After years of the same glass-and-metal slabs everywhere, phones are finally starting to get weird again, and who knows — maybe more people need to experience the joy of flipping a phone open and closed.

