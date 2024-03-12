Motorola just announced two new budget phones, the Moto G Power and Moto 5 5G

Motorola just announced a couple of new budget-friendly smartphones, which are set to be released in the near future. These are refreshes of the popular Moto G Power and the Moto 5 5G phones. The upcoming handhelds don't reinvent the wheel, as they are iterative updates, but there are some decent specs worth sharing.

The 2024 Moto G Power boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a 50MP camera system with image stabilization tech. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, 128GB of internal storage with a microSD slot, 8GB of RAM, 5G connectivity and a 5000mAh battery complete with 30W fast-charging. This will certainly get the job done when it comes to streaming media, light gaming and browsing the web.

The new Moto G Power even features a fingerprint-resistant back cover made from vegan leather, which the company says provides a “stunning, premium design and comfortable feel.” This phone is coming to Cricket first, on March 22, before an unlocked version hits traditional retailers on March 29. It’ll cost $300.

Motorola

The Moto G 5G includes a slightly smaller 6.6-inch 120Hz display, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and a 50MP camera system complete with a macro lens. As the name suggests, this is a 5G-capable phone with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and 4GB of RAM. Just like the G Power, there’s a 5000mAh battery with quick-charging. It ships with 128GB of internal storage, but there’s an expandable microSD slot.