Motorola’s 2024 Razr lineup may include a bigger cover screen for the budget model

We may have a good look at Motorola’s next foldable phones. Separate leaks from 91Mobiles (via 9to5Google) and longtime device-leaking insider Evan Blass show the entry-level Moto Razr 50 and high-end Razr 50 Ultra (likely branded as the 2024 Razr and Razr+ in the US) in various colors from all sorts of angles.

Leaks point to the high-end Razr+ (2024) — aka Razr 50 Ultra — running on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It’s expected to have a 6.9-inch OLED display at 2,640 x 1,080 resolution on the inside and a 3.6-inch cover display on the outside. A 50MP wide-angle camera paired with a 50MP telephoto lens, a 32MP front sensor and a 4,000mAh battery round out the (alleged) specs.

Leaked images of the flagship model show dark blue, dark green, peach and pink color options.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Razr (2024) — likely branded as the Razr 50 outside the US — will supposedly run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a departure from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 found in its 2023 equivalent. Another apparent change from its predecessor is its reported 3.63-inch cover display, quite a step up from the piddly 1.5-inch outward-facing screen on last year’s budget model.

The leaks show no sign of the snazzy wood option Motorola included in the Edge 50 phone series unveiled last month. Old-school smartphone buffs will remember that as a throwback to the Moto X from way back in 2013, when the company was under Google ownership. (It’s been under Lenovo’s umbrella since 2014.)

You can check out a gallery of the leaked images below, courtesy of Blass and 91Mobiles.