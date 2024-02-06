Mozilla Monitor scrubs your leaked personal information from the web, for a fee

Mozilla is rolling out a tool that can automatically monitor data brokers for your personal information and scrub any of your exposed details from them. Mozilla Monitor Plus expands on the Mozilla Monitor (formerly Firefox Monitor) service, which lets you know when your email address is included in a data breach.

This new paid service, which costs $9 per month or $107.88 per year, aims to proactively make sure your personal information stays off more than 190 data broker sites. Mozilla says that's double the number of data brokers that its competitors monitor. Subscribers will receive data breach alerts too.

To get a better understanding of how prevalent the issue is, you can get a free one-time scan that can show you if and where your data has been exposed. To do so, you'll need to sign up for a Mozilla account and provide your name, current city and state, date of birth and your email address. Mozilla says it will encrypt this data, which it notes is the least amount of information needed to obtain the most accurate results. The tool will also highlight information from "high-risk data breaches" — such as social security numbers, credit card details and banking information — along with advice on how to have that data scrubbed.

Mozilla Monitor and Monitor Plus are only available to folks based in the US for now. Google offers a similar tool. If you sign up for Mozilla's version, you can also get access to features including two-factor authentication, email alias tool Firefox Relay and Mozilla VPN.