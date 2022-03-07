‘Ms. Marvel’ trailer reveals a June 8th premiere on Disney+

Take a peek at the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Muslim superhero in action.
Ms. Marvel, one of several Marvel Cinematic Universe shows coming to Disney+ this year, will premiere on June 8th. Disney also revealed a trailer for the series. It centers around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American whose idol is Captain Marvel.

It's not too much of a spoiler to say that Kamala gains cosmic powers of her own, such as super strength and a shapeshifting ability, seemingly through mystical bracers. On top of becoming a superhero, Kamala has to contend with more ordinary aspects of life as a teenager, including high school, crushes, career counseling and parents.

Ms. Marvel (who'll be familiar to those who've read the comics or played Marvel's Avengers) is the MCU's first Muslim superhero. She'll also appear in The Marvels, which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.

Before Ms. Marvel premieres, Moon Knight, which stars Oscar Issac, will debut on March 30th. On Wednesday, all the MCU shows that were previously exclusive to Netflix — including Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will arrive on Disney+.

