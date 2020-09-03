MSI unveils its first Intel Evo-certified laptop

MSI has revealed its latest slate of laptops. Included in the lineup is the company’s first laptop that’s been certified by Intel’s Evo initiative (formerly known as Project Athena).
Not only will it include Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake CPUs, the Prestige 14 Evo offers instant wake and WiFi 6 connectivity. The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, while it weighs 2.84 lbs. MSI claims its battery can run for over 12 hours, and you’ll get up to 1.5 hours of power out of a 15-minute charge thanks to a fast charging option.
On top of that, MSI has updated its other Prestige and Modern series (pictured above) laptops. They’ll have 11th-gen Intel chips too, along with a new logo and “chic, contemporary” color options.
There’s a new gaming laptop on MSI’s slate as well, the Stealth 15M. The company claims it’s “the world’s thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in its class” at just 0.63 inches thick, while it weighs 3.92 lbs.
Among the things MSI has stuffed into that slim frame are a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, a Thunderbolt 4 port and your choice of a GeForce RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Of course, it’ll have a Tiger Lake chip as well. The Stealth 15M starts at $1,549 and it’ll go on sale next month.
In addition, MSI has announced another product line tailored towards business use. The Summit B series and Summit E series laptops are available with 14-inch or 15.6-inch UHD or Full HD displays. The Summit E machines has a touchscreen option too, since it’s a 2-in-1 with a 360-degree flip display. As for the Summit B, MSI promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, along with Intel’s integrated Iris X graphics.
All of the Summit laptops boast Thunderbolt 4 ports and built-in AI noise cancellation, which MSI says can automatically eliminate background noise during virtual meetings. They have several security features too, including facial recognition, a fingerprint reader, an SD card lock and TPM 2.0 chips.
