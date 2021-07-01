MWC 2021 has been pushed back to late June

The 2020 Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona was one of the first tech casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the February date canceled after much debate. The next event was scheduled for March of 2021, but that event has now been postponed, too. Instead, GSMA (the industry association behind MWC), has announced that the next conference will be held from June 28th to July 1st, 2021.

The group said it made the decision to ensure that the event would be safe despite COVID-19. As the pandemic has worn on, the March date started to seem much too ambitious and many doubted that it would come off.