‘Myst’ 2021 remake is heading to iOS devices

The 20th century’s best-selling game is heading back to iOS. Just in time for Myst’s 30th anniversary this fall, developer Cyan Worlds announced this week that it’s bringing the recent 2021 remake of the classic point-and-click adventure game to iPhones and iPads. The port will support devices with Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset or newer, meaning you can play the game with something as old as an iPhone XR or third-generation iPad Air.

