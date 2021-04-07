MST3K's latest kickstarter is funding a new streaming platform

After multiple network cancelations, cult-favorite comedy show Mystery Science Theater 3000 turned to Kickstarter in 2015 to fund a comeback. After raising more than $6 million, a feat that helped it break several of the platform's records, Netflix picked up the series. However, that triumph was short-lived, with the streaming giant canceling the series in 2019.

To all you MSTies I call my friends, here we go again! @Kickstarter! Then sign up for notifications to stay tuned. https://t.co/Vi5UHwUzZ2 — Joel Hodgson (@JoelGHodgson) April 6, 2021

All of that brings us to today, with creator Joel Hodgson and company launching yet another Kickstarter. But more than just raising enough money to film additional episodes, they want to build a "virtual theater" as well. Dubbed the Gizmoplex, it will be a place where fans will be able to participate in watch parties, take in live events and more. In trying to create its own distribution platform, Hodgson says MST3K wants to build a "sustainable" business model that will allow fans to "decide how long we should keep going."

To that end, the initial goal is to raise $2 million. With that money, the team will have enough to film three episodes and create the Gizmoplex. At $3.3 million, Hodgson says they'll have the resources needed to release Gizmoplex apps for Android and iOS, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. The ultimate goal is to produce 12 episodes and 12 shorts with $5.5 million in funding. As of the writing of this article, approximately 3,470 people have pledged more than $757,000 to the project. With 30 days before the campaign concludes, we think it's safe to say Mystery Science Theater 3000 is coming back yet again.