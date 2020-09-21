NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

When NASA officially announced the Artemis program last year, it revealed its plans to land the next man and the first woman on the Moon in 2024. It’s no small feat, so it’s no surprise that there are aerospace experts who remain unconvinced that a goal that big can be achieved in a such a short timeframe. Now, the agency has published the Artemis Plan, which details (PDF) how it would take humanity back to the Moon in four years’ time.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the agency has “solidified more of [its] exploration plans in recent months” and has “continued to refine [its] budget and architecture.” The agency goes over the program’s progress to date in the document and identifies its key missions, as well as the partnerships it has forged to be able to land astronauts on the Moon. While you may already know some of the information it contains, the Artemis Plan will give you a pretty comprehensive look at what NASA has achieved — such as the Orion and SLS tests it has conducted so far — and still has to achieve in the next few years.