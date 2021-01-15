NASA abandons InSight mission to crack the surface of Mars

NASA has been forced to end its mission to drill down into the Martian soil after its unique geology proved too much for the InSight lander. The InSight probe was equipped with a probe -- dubbed the Mole -- which was going to drill up to 10 feet into the ground. However, the agency said that the soil’s “unexpected tendency to clump” meant that the drill could never get enough purchase to function properly.

It’s the end of a long saga that began at the start of 2019 when the properties of Mars’ soil proved tough to crack. After plenty of trial-and-error, and some help from InSight’s robotic arm, the hardware only managed to reach a few centimeters into the ground. The last attempt took place on Saturday, January 9th, as NASA techs tried one last-ditch (unsuccessful) attempt to complete the mission.