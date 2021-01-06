NASA reveals how its SPHEREx space telescope will search for big bang clues

NASA has hit a key milestone in the development of SPHEREx space telescope, designed for the lofty purpose of studying the big bang theory and origins of galaxies. The mission has entered Phase C, meaning NASA has approved preliminary designs of the observatory and can commence the final design phase and manufacturing of hardware and software, NASA said in a blog post.
SPHEREx will be about the size of a subcompact car (around 1.2 tons) and use instruments that divide near-infrared light into its component colors. That data can reveal what stars and other bodies are made of, while also helping scientists estimate their distance from Earth. The aim is to create a full-sky 3D spectroscopy map in near-infrared light.