NASA’s 'smell of space' is available as a perfume

One thing most of us Earthlings may not realize is that outer space smells. Thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, so can you. Over a decade ago, NASA chemists developed a scent that mimics the “smell of space” in order to give astronauts a whiff of the cosmos before they left Earth’s atmosphere. Now, the company Eau de Space has gotten its hands on that scent, and you can order a bottle (or ten) through its Kickstarter.

In a video shared by Eau de Space, NASA astronaut Tony Antonelli says space smells “strong and unique,” unlike anything he has ever smelled on Earth. According to Eau de Space, others have described the smell as “seared steak, raspberries, and rum,” smokey and bitter.