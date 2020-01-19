NASA and SpaceX's first crewed flight is set for May 27th

Today, NASA announced that its crewed SpaceX flight will launch on May 27th, The Washington Post reports. The flight will mark the first astronaut launch from US soil since 2011, and it will be the first SpaceX flight carrying passengers, not just cargo.

If successful, this Crew Dragon Demo-2 test will clear the way for a series of regular Crew Dragon flights to the International Space Station. NASA has already lined up astronauts for this test and the first operational flight, which it hopes to launch later this year.