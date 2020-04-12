Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Naughty Dog

'The Last of Us' lead Neil Druckmann becomes Naughty Dog co-president

Neil Druckmann served as the company VP for almost three years.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has a new co-president, and it’s the creative director behind some of its most popular titles. The company has announced that Neil Druckmann, who led the development for The Last of Us franchise as well as for Uncharted 4, has been promoted to co-president. Druckmann was a programmer and a designer before he was named as Vice President in March 2018 while The Last of Us Part II was still in development.

Since Druckmann is leaving his old position, the company has also promoted Alison Mori and Christian Gyrling to serve as co-vice presidents. Mori and Gyrling used to be Naughty Dog’s Director of Operations and Co-Director of Programming, respectively. On Twitter, the new president said he’ll still be directing and writing games despite the promotion while also mentoring the next wave of creators.

In November, HBO announced that Druckmann will be heavily involved in its TLoU adaptation. He will pen and produce the series, which will follow the events of the first game, alongside Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Naughty Dog released the second game in the TLoU franchise earlier this year after six years of development. It received the most nominations for this year’s The Game Awards, with Druckmann and Halley Gross getting a nom for Best Narrative.

In this article: Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, news, gaming
