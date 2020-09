The series, Bel-Air, will be an hour-long drama following the same characters you know from the original show. But each character, from Will to Carlton and Uncle Phil, has been reimagined for 2020.

The project was pitched to streaming services last month, and according to Deadline, it started a bidding war. Peacock and Netflix were reportedly the final contenders.

Morgan Cooper, who came up with the idea for the Bel-Air trailer, will direct and co-executive produce the series, which he’s co-writing with Chris Collins, an executive producer and showrunner. The show is also executive produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.