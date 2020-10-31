Nest thermostats in the US and Canada can now monitor your HVAC system

The latest Nest thermostat isn’t the only model that can tell you if something’s wrong with your HVAC system. Even older models will get the capability, now that the Google-owned brand has rolled out HVAC monitoring to all Nest thermostats across the US and parts of Canada. According to software engineers from the Nest team, they started working on the HVAC monitoring feature two years ago as a side project. The company started testing it earlier this year, sending users who sign up for the Nest Home Report alerts if the system detects something wrong with their heating, ventilation or AC.

Nest’s HVAC monitoring capability will send you alerts via email or the Google Home app if it sees any signs of a malfunction. You’ll get urgent alerts for issues that may require immediate attention, such as if your house becomes colder even if it’s the heating you switched on. Nest will also send you early warning alerts within a week of detecting non-urgent issues, such as if your heating or AC stops several times.