Nest WiFi Pro routers are down to record low prices in a Google smart home sale Nest thermostats, video doorbells and cameras are also up to 28 percent off.

If a single point of access for your wireless connections just isn't cutting it, a mesh WiFi system might be what you need. A few different routers, including Google's Nest WiFi Pro 6E routers are currently on sale at Amazon and at Google's own store. A three-pack of the Pro routers is down to $320, which is a 20 percent discount and a record low. The deal is part of a larger sale at Amazon, that also includes deals on other Nest smart home devices like doorbells, cameras and thermostats.

Google Google Nest WiFi Pro - 6E (3-pack) This three-pack of routers can blanket a 6,000 sq-ft area with WiFi access while granting access to the newer 6GHz band — and this is the cheapest they've ever been. $320 at Amazon

The Nest WiFi Pro routers use the latest WiFi 6E technology, covering up to 6,600 square feet and granting access to the newly opened 6 GHz band, which gives compatible devices faster throughput and more reliable connections, particularly in densely populated areas. The routers are Matter-compatible and act as Thread border routers — something that may come in handy as you expand your connected smart home with new deices like smart plugs and lights. And unlike some routers, the rounded design looks nice enough to display on a shelf and won't make you feel like you need to hide it away.

The sale further includes the Nest Thermostat, which is down to $99. That's about $10 higher than its lowest price this year, but is still a decent 23 percent discount. The smart thermostat can help you save energy by setting schedules and not unnecessarily heating or cooling your space when you're not home. It also grants control via the app or thought your smart assistant of choice (unless you choose Siri). Before diving in, you may want to make sure your system is compatible.

A battery version of the Nest Doorbell is on sale as well. It's down to $130 after a 28 percent discount off its $180 price tag. That's also about $10 more than its lowest price ever, which we saw during the shopping holidays last November. The video doorbell will send alerts and footage to your smart phone or compatible smart display and allows you to see, hear and talk to whomever comes to the door.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.