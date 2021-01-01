Netflix and Kevin Hart agree to a multi-year film deal

2021 is off to a great start for everybody named Kevin Hart. Netflix announced on Monday that it had signed a multi-year distribution deal with the comedian’s HartBeat Production company. Under the terms of that deal, Netflix would be the exclusive host for four upcoming feature films, as well as have first look rights for any future films produced under that banner.

Hartbeat Productions is the company behind 2018’s Night School, starring Hart opposite Tiffany Haddish; 2019’s autobiographical docuseries Kevin Hart: Don't F*ck This Up; and last year’s hit stand-up special Zero F*cks Given.