Image credit: Mario Anzuoni / reuters

Netflix and Kevin Hart agree to a multi-year film deal

The streaming service will get four exclusive movies from HartBeat Productions.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago
Cast members Kevin Hart poses at the premiere for the film "Jumanji: The Next Level" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mario Anzuoni / reuters

2021 is off to a great start for everybody named Kevin Hart. Netflix announced on Monday that it had signed a multi-year distribution deal with the comedian’s HartBeat Production company. Under the terms of that deal, Netflix would be the exclusive host for four upcoming feature films, as well as have first look rights for any future films produced under that banner.

Hartbeat Productions is the company behind 2018’s Night School, starring Hart opposite Tiffany Haddish; 2019’s autobiographical docuseries Kevin Hart: Don't F*ck This Up; and last year’s hit stand-up special Zero F*cks Given.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we've been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat,” Netflix head of original films, Scott Stuber, said in a press statement. “There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

In this article: Netflix, Kevin Hart, HartBeat Productions, Streaming video, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
