The 2021 Golden Globes could generously be described as a mess; reports detailed a lack of membership diversity and questionable perks, while critically acclaimed shows like I May Destroy You missed out on nominations. On top of that, the Tina Fey and Amy Poehler-hosted shindig was held virtually over Zoom, creating some awkward moments and interesting wardrobe choices. Still, awards were handed out in the end and the evening's biggest winner was Netflix, as streaming companies continue to dominate during the pandemic.

Netflix's The Crown took home four awards for Best Television Series Drama, Best Actor (Josh O'Connor), Best Actress (Emma Corrin) and Best Supporting Actress (Gillian Anderson). The Queen's Gambit won two, including Best Television Limited Series and Best Actress (Anya Taylor-Joy). Other Netflix awards included Best Screenplay for Trial of the Chicago 7, Rosamund Pike for I Care a Lot (Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical) and the late Chadwick Boseman winning Best Actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Congratulations to @GillianA for winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/rIylJebR13 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Nomadland from Searchlight Pictures (streaming on Hulu) was the other big winner, taking Best Picture and Best Director (Chloe Zhao). Still on the film side, Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya took Best Supporting Actor for Warner Bros.' Judas and the Black Messiah (on HBO Max). Minari (only available for purchase through Amazon Prime, Google Play and others) took Best Foreign Film, despite being set and filmed in the US by American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

Amazon Studios garnered three awards, including two for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Best Picture, Comedy or Musical and Sacha Baron Cohen for Best Actor). Apple TV+ won a single award for Jason Sudeikis, who took the Best Actor in a Comedy TV Series for Ted Lasso.

On the non-streaming side, Schitt's Creek was the biggest winner on that side with two awards, while Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series for HBO's I Know This Much is True. Whether streaming can stay on top when the pandemic winds down remains to be seen, but hopefully COVID-19 will be mostly behind us by the 2022 Golden Globes.