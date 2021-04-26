Netflix had its best night ever at the Academy Awards, taking seven Oscars out of 31 nominations, including two wins for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and two for Mank, leading all studios. The only downside to the streamer's evening was that it lost for Best Picture to Disney's Nomadland and was shut out of the acting awards.

Netflix won in the hairstyling and makeup and best costume categories for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and production design and cinematography for Mank. It also took the best documentary feature for My Octopus Teacher, best live-action short for Two Distant Strangers and best animated short for If Anything Happens I Love You.

However, Netflix was expected to take best actor Oscar for the late Chadwick Boseman's performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, but the surprise winner in that category was Anthony Hopkins for The Father (Sony Pictures). Other winners included Nomadland for best picture, best director Chloé Zhao and best actress Frances McDormand; Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Yuh-jung Youn as best actress in a supporting role for Minari.