Netflix buys 'Oxenfree' developer Night School Studio

The team behind hit indie game Oxenfree is joining Netflix, marking the first time the streaming giant has acquired a game developer. The company announced the purchase of Night School Studio on Tuesday. Netflix didn’t share many details about what it plans for the Night School team, but at very least it sounds like the studio will continue work on Oxenfree II: Lost Signals , and that its previous games will be available through the streaming platform.

“Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing,” Sean Krankel, the founder of Night School Studio said . “It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.”

The move comes as Netflix works on an expansion into the gaming space. It was only earlier today it added several Android titles to its streaming app in Spain and Italy. Over the next year, the company plans to offer more games in this way.