Netflix buys 'Oxenfree' developer Night School Studio

It's the first time the company has bought a game developer.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.28.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 28th, 2021
In this article: Night School Studio, news, Oxenfree, gaming, Netflix, video games
Oxenfree
Night School Studio

The team behind hit indie game Oxenfree is joining Netflix, marking the first time the streaming giant has acquired a game developer. The company announced the purchase of Night School Studio on Tuesday. Netflix didn’t share many details about what it plans for the Night School team, but at very least it sounds like the studio will continue work on Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, and that its previous games will be available through the streaming platform.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

“Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing,” Sean Krankel, the founder of Night School Studio said. “It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.”

The move comes as Netflix works on an expansion into the gaming space. It was only earlier today it added several Android titles to its streaming app in Spain and Italy. Over the next year, the company plans to offer more games in this way.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget