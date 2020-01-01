Latest in Entertainment

Netflix is raising prices in Canada

Standard and premium members will pay more, but the basic plan is still $10/month.
Netflix is jacking up prices on some of its plans in Canada. The standard HD, two-screen subscription is going up from $14CAD to $15. The premium 4K HDR plan, which allows members to stream shows and movies on four screens simultaneously, is increasing from $17 to $19. The basic plan will still cost $10/month.

The updated pricing takes effect immediately for people who are just signing up to Netflix Canada, according to the Canadian Press. Engadget has contacted Netflix for confirmation, as the $14 and $17 rates are still displayed during the signup process.

The increases will roll out to current subscribers in the coming weeks, depending on billing cycles. They'll get a heads up by email and in the Netflix app 30 days before the new rates are applied to their accounts.

Netflix last increased prices in Canada in November 2018. It bumped up subscription costs in both the US and the UK last year.

The company said in a statement it's "updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films. As always we will continue to offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Netflix has canceled a number of shows recently over complications related to COVID-19. Among them are the excellent GLOW, which isn't getting a fourth season after all, I Am Not Okay With This and The Society.

In this article: netflix, netflix canada, netflixcanada, canada, subscription, streaming, price increase, priceincrease, news, entertainment
