Netflix is raising prices in Canada

Netflix is jacking up prices on some of its plans in Canada. The standard HD, two-screen subscription is going up from $14CAD to $15. The premium 4K HDR plan, which allows members to stream shows and movies on four screens simultaneously, is increasing from $17 to $19. The basic plan will still cost $10/month.
The updated pricing takes effect immediately for people who are just signing up to Netflix Canada, according to the Canadian Press. Engadget has contacted Netflix for confirmation, as the $14 and $17 rates are still displayed during the signup process.