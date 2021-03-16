Netflix's live-action 'Cowboy Bebop' show has finished filming in New Zealand

Netflix officially announced its live-action Cowboy Bebop series back in 2018, and after some delays, filming for season one of the has finally finished in New Zealand. We got our first peek at the set in October of 2019, before an injury to star John Cho and the coronavirus pandemic put things on hold.

The Funimation blog — which helpfully notes that its service is the place where you can stream the original anime — points out an Instagram post from Faye Valentine actress Daniella Pineda where she revealed filming has wrapped. Beyond Cho and Pineda, Mustafa Shakir is playing Jet Black, and other cast members were announced on Twitter last fall.

Deadline confirmed the news with Netflix, so now we're just waiting to find out when the surely effects-heavy series will be ready for streaming.