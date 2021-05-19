Netflix's Fear Street trilogy arrives over three weeks, starting July 2nd

Netflix's Fear Street film trilogy, adapted from the popular teen novels by R.L. Stine, is premiering with a bold new release strategy. Instead of dumping all of the films at once, like a Netflix TV series, the streaming service plans to dole them out over the course of three weeks, starting on July 2nd. The move is unusual, but perhaps fitting for the Fear Street stories, which I remember plowing through weekly during childhood summers.

Directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon), the films will cover a single horror story across three different time periods. The first film, which has a distinctly Scream vibe from the teaser, is set in 1994. It centers on a group of teenagers who find themselves knee-deep in the haunted history of their town, Shadyside, Ohio. That's followed by by a 1978 tale (premiering on July 8th), and another that rewinds all the way back to 1666 (coming July 16th).

Not only is it an unusual release strategy for Netflix, the production likely felt more like a TV series for Janiak. "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer," she said in a statement. "It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way - back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between."