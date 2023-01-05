Sponsored Links

Netflix's 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' will return for its fifth season on February 24th

Other docuseries focused on top-level golf and tennis will debut in the coming weeks.
File photo taken on Oct. 9, 2022 shows Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates for claiming the champion during the race of the Formula One Japan Grand Prix held at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka City, Japan. Red Bull's Verstappen won the F1 Japanese Grand Prix to seal the 2022 F1 Drivers' World Championship title ahead of schedule. He then took a record 14th win in a single Formula 1 season with victory in the Mexico City Grand Prix, surpassing Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's joint record of 13. With his win in the Abu Dhabi finale, Verstappen's single-season winning record was finally set at 15. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoyu/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|January 12, 2023

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the docuseries that helped the motorsport become a bigger deal in the US, will return for its fifth season on Netflix on February 24th. That's smart timing, since the three-day preseason test for this year's F1 calendar will be be taking place that weekend. 

Netflix has also released a teaser for the latest episodes. The clip focuses on the major rule changes that F1 brought in for the 2022 season and the potential impact that the regulations could have on the drivers' and manufacturers' standings.

Until that show returns, you might be able to tide yourself over by checking out Break Point, a tennis docuseries from the Drive to Survive producers. The first five episodes drop on Friday and the rest of the season will premiere in June. Full Swing, a similar show from the Drive to Survive team that focuses on golfers from the PGA Tour, will debut on February 15th.

