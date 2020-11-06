Netflix is testing a linear-style TV channel in France

Netflix also wants introduce folks to new shows they might not otherwise watch. “If you’re lacking inspiration or using Netflix for the first time, you can let yourself be carried away without having to choose a particular title, and be surprised by the diversity of the Netflix catalog,” Netflix wrote.

When you choose Direct, Netflix will show you what’s coming with a 24-hour grid of programmed shows and times. Programming is regenerated automatically over a five day period and is based on what’s popular on the platform as a whole, not your personal tastes.

The feature is only available on the web version of Netflix for now, and not on any of the apps on streaming devices, TVs or cable boxes. It started rolling out yesterday and should be available around France early next month (I don’t have it yet). Netflix hasn’t said yet whether Direct will appear in other markets.