Netflix is testing a linear-style TV channel in France

The beauty of Netflix is that you can watch anything anytime you want, but what if you don’t feel like making a decision? That’s the idea behind Direct, a new linear-style channel that Netflix is testing in France, as seen by Frandroid. When you click on the new Direct link in the menu, you’ll get a pre-programmed feed of popular films, series and documentaries. You can then watch it in real time just like a regular TV channel, without even the ability to rewind.
France is one of Netflix’s most important markets with 9 million subscribers, but people are still attached to regular programming. “Traditional TV consumption is very popular in France,” Netflix said in a news release. “Many viewers like to avoid choosing what to watch.” (Living in France, I can confirm this.)