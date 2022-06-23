Netflix lays off 300 more employees

Netflix has laid off around 300 people in its latest round of job cuts. Most of the layoffs were in the US, according to Variety , and a number of departments were affected.

“Today we sadly let go of around 300 employees,” a Netflix spokesperson told the publication. “While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth. We are so grateful for everything they have done for Netflix and are working hard to support them through this difficult transition.”

Netflix laid off 150 employees , along with many part-time workers and contractors, back in May. It also let go 10 or so staffers from its in-house news site, Tudum, in April. The company has around 11,000 employees around the globe.

The layoffs follow a steep drop in Netflix’s share price, which has fallen by around 70 percent since the beginning of the year. In the first quarter of 2022, the company’s subscriber count dropped for the first time . It fell by 200,000, in large part because Netflix pulled out of Russia and lost 700,000 subscribers there. In its latest earnings report, Netflix said it expects to lose as many as 2 million subscribers in the current quarter too.

Along with cost cutting, Netflix is looking at more ways of generating revenue . These include ad-supported plans and extra fees for those who share their accounts with people living in other households.