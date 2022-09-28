Netflix now lets you create your own gamertag

Netflix has launched the ability to create public handles for its games, laying the foundation for additional features that would make the service more social. People can use this public username across all its titles, allowing them to find friends (or to meet new ones) to play with in multiplayer games like Rival Pirates without having to reveal their Netflix name and profile icon. It's also what's going to be displayed on leaderboards for single-player games, such as Dominoes Café and the platformer Lucky Luna.

As TechCrunch had previously reported, there are codes in the app suggesting that the company is also working on ways that would allow users to invite each other to play games and to show other people that they're online. Netflix didn't confirm that those features were underway, but Mobile Games Product Manager Sophia Yang said in the company's announcement that the launch of game handles "is only the beginning in building a tailored game experience for our members around the world." Yang added: "We’ll continue to adapt and evolve our service to meet the needs of our members..." Seeing as Netflix recently revealed that it's going all in on games and is building its own studio in Helsinki, Finland, it wouldn't come as a surprise for the company to roll out features that would make its service more interactive.

To set a public nickname, Android users can select the games tab in the navigation bar and navigate to "Create your Netflix game handle." iOS users will first have to download Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna and then launch the game to get a prompt asking them to create a handle.