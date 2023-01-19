Sponsored Links

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings steps down as co-CEO

He will serve as executive chairman.
Co-founder and director of Netflix Reed Hastings delivers a speech as he inaugurates the new offices of Netflix France, in Paris on January 17, 2020. - Hastings announced some 20 French projects by Netflix on January 17, 2020. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images
Jon Fingas
Jon Fingas|@jonfingas|January 19, 2023 4:18 PM

One of streaming's most influential figures is stepping away from the spotlight. Netflix co-creator Reed Hastings is stepping down as the company's co-CEO. Ted Sarandos, who has been co-CEO since July 2020, will share the reins with newly promoted operations chief Greg Peters. The change takes effect today. Hastings says he'll remain involved as Executive Chairman, serving as a "bridge" between the board of directors and the new CEOs.

The departing leader characterized the move as a long-expected transition. Sarandos and Peters have "increasingly" managed the company for the past two and a half years, Hastings says. This was merely the "right time" to implement a succession that has been in development for years, he adds. Sarandos is credited with leading Netflix's move into original content, while Peters has been key to forming partnerships and helming the company's push into gaming.

Developing...

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings steps down as co-CEO
Reed Hastings
Internet
news
gear
services
Netflix
streaming