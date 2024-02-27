Netflix removes grandfathered accounts' access to Apple iTunes billing

Those who've been paying Netflix through iTunes over the past years will soon have to say to goodbye to their lower, discounted rates. The company has confirmed to The Verge that it has started removing users' access to their iTunes billing plan for the streaming service. "Members on the basic plan who were using an iTunes method of payment" will now have to pay the company directly using a credit or a debit card, Netflix representative Momo Zhao told the publication.

Netflix stopped letting new customers sign up for in-app subscriptions on Apple devices way back in 2018 to avoid giving the latter a commission. It allowed those who've already been paying through Apple to keep their payment preference, though, and at least one person said they were still enjoying the service's $10-a-month price until they got booted off their grandfathered pricing.

The company killed its $10 basic plan in the US and the UK last year, which used to be its cheapest ad-free option in the regions. After a price increase a few months following that event, new customers have had to pay at least $15.49 to get a viewing experience that's not interrupted by ads. The ad-supported option now sets them back $7 a month, while the Premium tier that comes with support for four devices and Ultra HD now costs subscribers $23. Customers who used to pay through iTunes will now have to pay these prices — that is, if they still want to keep their subscriptions active.