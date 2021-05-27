Login
Sign up

Netflix tests the 'Play Something' button on mobile, starting with Android

Let the guiding hand of the algorithm decide what you'll watch.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|05.27.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
May 27th, 2021
In this article: news, entertainment, Netflix, Android, Play Something, shuffle, algorithm, streaming, suggestion
Netflix Play Something - Mobile
Netflix

In April Netflix fully rolled out its Play Something button on TVs, providing viewers a quick shortcut to bypass the decision making process entirely. Now, as promised, it's following up with a rollout on mobile that starts with testing the feature on Android phones globally. If you're part of the test, then you'll see the button pop up in your apps as shown above, available in both kid's and adult profiles.

Netflix is continuing to add content at a furious pace, so finding something you'd missed that's at least decent is possible. Plus, there's more competition than ever, so it's easy to see why the company would want you to stop scrolling and press play instead of switching apps.

The question now is whether the feature's algorithms will lead you to a hidden gem or something so unlike your taste that you never try the feature again, but there's only one way to find out.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget