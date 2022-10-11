Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser depicts a fantastical, bloody world

The prequel miniseries will debut on December 25th.
Kris Holt
11.10.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
November 10, 2022
In this article: television, news, netflix, the witcher blood origin, entertainment, the witcher, streaming
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher franchise is going through some major changes, with Henry Cavill, the star of the main show, set to depart. Before Cavill's swansong in season three, though, a miniseries set in the same universe will hit the streaming service, and Netflix has offered another look at it.

The latest teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin opens with sword-elf Scian (Michelle Yeoh) carrying out a ritual before showing violence, devastation and magic in otherworldly, high-fantasy settings. The four-episode miniseries is set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher. Scian and her cohorts will bring about the very first witcher — a monster hunter with magic powers.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will arrive on Netflix on December 25th. It could help you bide time until the arrival of season three of The Witcher, which is slated to premiere next summer.

