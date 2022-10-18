Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account.
Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola|10.18.22
@terrortola

Sponsored Links

Andrew Tarantola
A. Tarantola
@terrortola
October 18, 2022 6:14 PM
In this article: news, netflix, subscription, entertainment, piracy, streaming
Smartphone with Netflix logo is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Dado Ruvic / reuters

We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.

This move is an expansion of a pilot program currently running in Latin America which charges extra fees for "extra user" subaccounts, users outside of your immediate household who use your login to access the service. Basically, every listing on the "Who's Watching?" screen is going to cost you extra money if they don't also live with you. 

Netflix has not yet announced pricing for the punitive charges though if they follow the pilot program's "one quarter of the basic rate" scheme, it should work out to around US$3-4. For folks wanting to avoid those fees, Netflix unveiled on Monday an account migration tool that will transfer a user's subaccount data (viewing history, recommendations and the like) to their new, independent subscription. 

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

In addition, the company recently announced a less expensive, ad-supported tier that will cost $7 a month when it launches on November 3rd. The new tier will be available in a dozen countries, including the UK, Canada, and Mexico, by November 10th.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year