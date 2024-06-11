Netgear is releasing more affordable versions of its Orbi and Nighthawk routers

Netgear is releasing more affordable versions of its flagship Orbi and Nighthawk router systems. The recently-released Orbi 970 starts at a jaw-dropping $1,700 , so this is a welcome bit of news.

The Orbi 770, on the other hand, starts at $700. It’s still a tri-band mesh router system that supports Wi-Fi 7, with support for up to 100 simultaneous devices. The top speed gets a hit when compared to the 970, 11Gbps vs 27Gbps, but it’s still plenty fast. Remember, an internet speed of one gigabit per second is actually 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps.) Anything above 1,000 megabits is more than enough for streaming and web surfing. So, the Orbi 770 offers 11 times that.

Netgear

A three-pack will cover up to 8,000 square feet and there are a pair of 2.5Gb LAN ports for wired connections to a gaming console or shared storage device. The cylindrical design is slim enough to hide just about anywhere and each unit features four internal antennas for 360-degree coverage. The company says the system will work “regardless of the home layout, from the front door to the backyard.”

The Orbi 770 is available now via Netgear and major retailers. A starter pack that includes one router and one satellite costs $700, while a three-pack with a single router and two satellites costs $1,000. You can keep adding on satellites at $400 a pop if you live in a mansion.

Netgear

The Netgear Nighthawk RS300 is a standalone router and not a mesh system. This tri-band router works with Wi-Fi 7 and offers speeds up to 9.3Gbps. The newly-designed omni-directional internal antenna should allow for 2,500 square feet of coverage across a maximum of 100 devices.

There are a pair of 2.5Gbps ports for wired connections and two 1Gbps LAN ports that can be linked together for speeds up to 2Gbps when connected to a NAS device. It also has a USB thumb drive for sharing files and a proprietary app for making quick adjustments. The Nighthawk RS300 is available right now for $330, which is much cheaper than the flagship RS700S .

