Netgear expands WiFi 6E router lineup with two new options for 2022

January has arrived, and with it, new entries to Netgear’s long list of wireless routers for both gamers and professionals. This year, the major talking point is likely to be the new Nighthawk RAXE300, which sits a little below the flagship RAXE500 in the company’s high-end line. The RAXE300 offers a combined top WiFi speed of 7.8Gbps, plus the benefit of being able to leverage the 6GHz band for faster connectivity. Netgear promises that you’ll get around 2,500 square feet of coverage from the device, plus enough gigabit ethernet ports to connect the rest of your smart home to.

At the same time, Netgear wanted to take the opportunity to remind the world of the Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh NBK752, which was released late last year. It’s the first 5G tri-band mesh system, which can leverage the 5G modem inside for always-on mobile broadband or as a backup should a standard wired connection fail. Not to mention that, as like many of Netgear’s tri-band products, the backhaul network between the router and its satellite(s) should ensure a stronger, more reliable connection.

Rounding out the list is the Orbi Pro, SXK50, the company’s new mid-range device for small businesses and professional types working from home. It’s a little behind the top-tier SK80, with a cap of 75 concurrent devices, down from 100 for the flagship, as well as a slightly slower WiFi 6 speed, but it’s likely to be an ideal option for some businesses looking for faster and more reliable connectivity.

Rounding out the announcements for this year is Game Booster, a paid-for add-on service for Orbi users so that they cam get the same lag-banishing features found in the Nighthawk routers. That includes the ability to track pings and pick the fastest server for specific online games, as well as a built-in ad-and-tracking blocker. Unfortunately, such features will set you back $50 per year after a 30-day free trial, and only if you currently own the Orbi series 750, 850 and 960.

The Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 will be available in the first quarter of 2022, and will set you back $400, while the Orbi 5G is already available, priced at $1,099.99. The Orbi Pro SXK50, meanwhile, will be available in the US at some point in January 2022, and can be pre-ordered now for $450.

