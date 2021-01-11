Netgear's first WiFi 6E router offers plenty of bandwidth for streaming

However, there aren’t a lot of devices that support 6 GHz WiFi right now — Intel just released its first 6E product in November, and even the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S released just two months ago aren’t compatible. But we may see plenty of announcements during CES, particularly with Samsung’s new flagships coming this week. The S21 and S21 Plus will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, a SoC that does support the standard.

If you’re not quite ready to make the leap to WiFi 6E, Netgear announced a few more routers that should work fine with your existing setup — especially if you’re in an area with no wired broadband. The LAX20 is a 4G LTE device with four gigabit ports, which is already available in Europe and will run you $300 in the US. There’s also a new LTE mobile router, the LM1200, which will cost $150 and comes out this month. No release date has been announced for the RAXE500 just yet, but it should hit stores some time in the spring.