Neuralink’s brain chip has been implanted in a human, Elon Musk says

The first human patient has received a Neuralink brain implant, according to Elon Musk. The procedure was apparently successful, with Musk saying the individual “is recovering well” one day after the surgery.

Neuralink, which aims to create brain-computer interfaces (BCI), began recruiting human patients for its first clinical trial last fall after getting the green light from the FDA . At the time, Neuralink said that people “who have quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)” may qualify for the study. “The initial goal of our BCI is to grant people the ability to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone,” the company wrote in a statement .

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024