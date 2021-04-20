The new Apple TV 4K gets a revamped remote and A12 Bionic chip

At its Spring Forward event, Apple announced a refreshed Apple TV 4K streaming box, its first since 2017. New to this model is the company's A12 Bionic chip. Apple says the updated silicon allows the Apple TV to play HDR video with Dolby Vision at higher frame rates, as well as decode video faster. The chip is also powerful enough to allow you to stream 60 fps Dolby Vision video you shot on your iPhone 12 Pro over AirPlay. One other nifty new feature will allow you to use the Apple TV in conjunction with an iPhone to color calibrate your TV.

But if you own the previous model, what's most exciting about the latest Apple TV 4K is that it will come with a redesigned Siri remote. Made from 100 percent recycled aluminum, it features a new, more ergonomic design and additional buttons. To start, there's one that allows you to turn TV on and off. What's more, there's a new clickpad that can double as a jog wheel, allowing you to easily jump ahead to a specific point in a movie or TV show. Apple has also repositioned the Siri button to the side of the remote. The controller is compatible with the previous generation Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD — you can buy it separately for $59.

Speaking of pricing, the Apple TV 4K will be available in two storage configurations. The 32GB model will cost $179, while a 64GB variant will set you back $199. Both will go on sale on April 30th, with availability to follow in the second half of May. For those who don't own a 4K TV, Apple will continue to sell the Apple TV HD for $149, but it will now come with the updated Siri remote.