Latest in Gear

Image credit: 8vFanI via Getty Images

New Jersey law bars doxxing campaigns against judges, prosecutors and police

Potential victims can demand that content gets pulled.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Doxxing Keyboard is operated by Hacker.
8vFanI via Getty Images

It’s now illegal to conduct doxxing campaigns against the justice system in New Jersey. Gothamist reports that state Governor Phil Murphy has signed Daniel’s Law, a measure barring the publication (primarily on the internet) of home addresses and unlisted phone numbers for judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers. It’s named after Daniel Anderl, the son of Judge Esther Salas. A man murdered Daniel and injured his father after finding Judge Salas’ address online.

In addition to the direct ban on doxxing, the law also requires that anyone posting this info remove it within 72 hours of receiving a written request from a potential target.

The law will only have so much effect in one state, but Senator Bob Menendez said he was “committed” to passing a similar federal-level bill, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act.

This might not please everyone. Doxxing is an all-too-common element of online abuse against many people, not just those in the legal realm. However, Daniel’s Law and any possible additional laws should at least reduce the chances of people finding sensitive material online they can use to threaten anyone upholding the law.

In this article: New Jersey, law, Government, doxxing, harassment, Abuse, internet, privacy, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

Nintendo's Black Friday sale includes 'Mario Kart' when you buy a Switch

View
HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

HomePod's first jailbreak opens the door to unofficial features

View
The Google Home Max is half off for Black Friday this year

The Google Home Max is half off for Black Friday this year

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr