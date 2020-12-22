The New York Times brings its crossword to AR

As easily one of the most popular daily puzzles in the world, you can play The New York Times crossword in the paper, online and on mobile devices. And now you can add augmented reality to that list as well. You’ll find the NYT’s new Shattered Crosswords game through the Effects tab of its Instagram account — the icon for the tab is located underneath an account’s Story highlights and before the grid of photos.

Shattered Crosswords plays out a bit differently from your standard crossword. You’ll need to shift your perspective to put it back together broken clues and work your way through the puzzle. If you’ve played a game like Polysphere, you’ll have a pretty good idea of what you’re getting yourself into. You can play the game on both Android and iOS devices.