NHTSA investigates Tesla Model S touchscreen failures

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating older models of the Tesla Model S over complaints that the electric vehicle’s touchscreen -- and as a result, its rearview camera display -- failed. The agency opened an investigation Monday after receiving 11 complaints over 13 months, according to NHTSA documents.

In 2012-2015 Model S vehicles, the media control unit (MCU) contains an eMMC NAND flash memory device. Wear-out of the eMMC NAND flash causes the MCU to fail prematurely, according to the NHTSA. MCU failure means several features of the touchscreen stop working, like web browsing, climate control and the rearview camera display. This results in “reduced rear visibility” when backing up.